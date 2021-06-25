Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Sells 12,257 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

