Insight Select Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

INSI stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

