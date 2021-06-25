Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.