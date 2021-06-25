Insula (ISLA) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Insula has a market capitalization of $460,634.50 and $288.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00274022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.00612918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,743 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars.

