INT One Day Volume Reaches $744,498.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $3.67 million and $744,498.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00092823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

