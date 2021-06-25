Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings’ higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components in the first quarter of 2021 buoy optimism. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $25 million in the first quarter. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Integer Holdings’ first quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past year, Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry. Yet, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular sub-segments witnessed in the quarter under review is concerning. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins does not bode well. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 raises apprehension.”

Separately, Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

