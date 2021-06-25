Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

