Integra Resources’ (ITR) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.82.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

