Integra Resources’ (ITRG) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report issued on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

