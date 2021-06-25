Integra Resources’ (ITRG) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report issued on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.
NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
