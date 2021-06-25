Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,763 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.11% of Intel worth $290,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 461,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.