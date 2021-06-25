Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 127,588 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 426,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

