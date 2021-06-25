Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $88.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,915,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.