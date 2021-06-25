International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 46.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

