Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.88). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

