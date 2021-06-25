Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $220,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

