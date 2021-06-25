Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

