Investec Upgrades Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) to Buy

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Serica Energy stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

