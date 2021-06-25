Investec Upgrades Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) to Buy

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Serica Energy stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38.
