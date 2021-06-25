iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,100,000 after buying an additional 527,335 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 118,786 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AIA opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.