iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.94. 10,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

