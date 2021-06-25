iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Boosted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.24. 124,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,426. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

