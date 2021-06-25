iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,848. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $427.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

