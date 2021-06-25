iStar Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iStar in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iStar’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STAR. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

