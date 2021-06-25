iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of iStar worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iStar by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.