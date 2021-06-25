J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.40

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.40 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

