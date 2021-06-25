JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $78.03. 737,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86. JD.com has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

