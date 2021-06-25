JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 189,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,520,309 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $74.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

