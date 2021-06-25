Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ABC stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

