Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,817. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.