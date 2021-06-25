Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $466,401.26 and $594,489.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.