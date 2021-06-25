JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. JinkoSolar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 118,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

