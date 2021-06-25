JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Trading Down 0.4%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 7,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 72,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFF. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,934,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $685,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,379,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,453,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

