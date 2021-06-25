John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.90% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

