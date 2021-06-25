JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 394,502 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 71.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 539.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $147,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

