JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

