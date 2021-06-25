JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.