JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 271,059 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of Arconic worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,888,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arconic by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 2.98. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

