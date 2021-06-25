JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.90.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

