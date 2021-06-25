JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after buying an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 303,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

