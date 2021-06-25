JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $2,813,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IFFT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

