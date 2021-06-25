JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $152.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $191.13.

