JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Navistar International worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAV. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000,000 after buying an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,358,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAV. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

