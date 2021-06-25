JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,097 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,097 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

