JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,097 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,097 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.