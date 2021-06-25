Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.