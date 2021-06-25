Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.33 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

