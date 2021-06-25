JUST Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $98.84 million and approximately $68.73 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

