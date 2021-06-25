Kaleido Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,509% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $337.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLDO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

