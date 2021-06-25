Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

