Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.
Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
