Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Bruce Phillips Purchases 675,000 Shares of Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) insider Bruce Phillips bought 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$878,175.00 ($627,267.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.