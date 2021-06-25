Katalyo Price Down 23.1% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $84,721.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00165226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.49 or 1.00633147 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.