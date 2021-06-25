KB Home Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 23,482 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the typical volume of 945 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

